Triveni Digital To Offer 3.0 Expertise, Practical Deployment Strategies At NAB Show

Triveni Digital senior vice president of emergent technology development Mark Corl is one of several Triveni Digital executives speaking at the 2023 NAB Show.

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital executives will offer their insight, expertise and practical deployment strategies related to ATSC 3.0 at the 2023 NAB Show and at industry forums leading up to the event, the company revealed today.

"ATSC 3.0 is the next generation of television, and we're excited to share how broadcasters can enhance their revenues in the new age of NextGen TV," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "At the 2023 NAB Show, we'll share our strategies for how to transition to NextGen TV smoothly while advising on optimal bandwidth speeds, providing tips for delivering revenue-enhancing datacasting services and examining other unique ways that this new standard can be utilized."

Events where the company’s executives will speak include:

The Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference: Company senior vice president of emergent technology development Mark Corl will co-present a “Case Study of Developing an Emission Time Stabilization Proof-of-Concept Prototype for ATSC 3.0-based Broadcast Positioning System,” April 15 at 3 p.m. in the West Hall Meeting Rooms W219-W222. The session will examine a backup for GPS.

The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) Ennes Workshop: The company will present during three sessions April 14-15 at the Westgate Resort meeting rooms 7-10, including: Dave Catapano, senior vice president of engineering on NextGen TV signaling protocols, April 14 at 1:30 p.m.; Bachofen on test equipment, April 14 at 4:30 p.m.; and Corl on Receiver Application/Broadcaster Application (BA/RA) and IP-based services, April 15 at 1 p.m.

The Public Media Venture Group’s Technology Summit: Corl will present “Differentiating & Innovating with NextGen TV Content,” April 13 at 9 a.m. at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel. He also will present a session on “Improving ATSC 3.0 Coverage With SFNs and On-Channel Repeaters,” April 13 at 11:45 a.m.

The company will show its suite of 3.0 solutions at the NAB Show.

