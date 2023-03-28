Interra Systems to Show BATON Captions for Content Globalization at NAB Show

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems will show new features for its BATON Captions automated captioning solution, which is helping to drive globalization of content by supporting multiple languages and a large variety of subtitle and closed caption formats, at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas, the company said today.

The company has added support for Finnish and Polish to BATON Captions, increasing the solution’s extensive list of supported languages. BATON Captions also offers comprehensive QC checks, repurposing and features for subtitling and caption regeneration. The product makes it easy and cost-effective to manage creation and delivery of subtitles and captions that cater to audiences worldwide, it said.

"As broadcasters and service providers look to reach untapped audiences by globalizing their content — while ensuring compliance with strict regional and industry regulations — their ability to provide multi-language captions and subtitles has become increasingly crucial," said Sanjay Mittal, executive vice president of product development at Interra Systems.

"With support for a wide range of languages and services, backed by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, BATON Captions makes it quicker and easier to accurately deliver subtitles and captions to a variety of markets in different regions across the world."

The capabilities of BATON Captions include:

QC of captioning and subtitles

Repurposing captions from live content for VOD applications

Creation of captions from transcribed audio

Auto correction of errors

Translation of captions from one to another language

Regeneration of captions to match the different requirements of various video delivery platforms.

Among the product’s QC and repurposing capabilities supporting localizing content for different geographies are support for a wide range of QC and compliance checks, checks for shift and drift, accuracy, missing captions, burnt-in text overlap, duration mismatch with content, frame-rate mismatch with content, paint style, reading speed, display duration, character count, row count, frame gap, spelling and more, it said.

