NAB Streaming Summit To Examine Business, Tech Challenges During NAB Show New York

WASHINGTON, D.C.—NAB will once again hold the two-day Streaming Summit during the NAB Show New York, Oct. 24-25, at the Javits Center in New York City.

Produced by streaming industry expert Dan Rayburn, the summit will examine the business and technology challenges and opportunities of monetizing Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST), Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) and Ad-supported VOD (AVOD), NAB said.

“The Streaming Summit explores the latest trends around direct-to-consumer business models, packaging of content, video monetization challenges, live streaming at scale, packaging and playback and delivering a great user-experience at scale,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “NAB Show New York attendees will discover unique, executive insight, giving them the competitive advantage in today’s complex and fragmented OTT environment.”

Speakers will include experts from the largest OTT platforms, sports leagues, broadcasters and content owners, who will discuss trends around sports streaming, bundling and packaging of content, advertising measurement, content discovery, scaling video workflows and delivering quality user experiences, NAB said.

Topics include:

Defining the user experience for live sports streaming

Packaging and distribution strategies for subscriber engagement

Challenges and best practices for delivering video at scale

The business of sports streaming: monetization opportunities and challenges

FAST, AVOD and SVOD: OTT business models for every consumer

Challenges and opportunities in measuring video advertising

Scaling cloud-based workflows for quality and price

Cord cutting, linear TV and the new streaming TV bundle

Speaker proposals are currently being accepted. To submit an inquiry, call Rayburn at (917) 523-4562. NAB has posted its call for summit speakers online .

“We are in the business of information,” said Rayburn, who is chairing the summit. “The Streaming Summit features leading experts and top thought leaders who inform, educate and empower content owners, broadcasters, publishers and distributors with the most up-to-date business insights, monetization models and technical tips.”

Registration is open. Registered summit attendees also receive a free exhibits pass to NAB Show New York. The standard ticket for the summit is $599. NAB members, government employees and students receive a $100 discount.