Bridge Technologies To Show Continuous SCTE Marker Log Monitoring At NAB Show

OSLO, Norway—Bridge Technologies will highlight the addition of continuous log monitoring of SCTE 104 and SCTE 35 markers to its suite of broadcast monitoring probes, including the company’s flagship VB330, at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

Continuous log monitoring enables broadcasters to not only monitor and control SCTE 104 and SCTE 35 events through alarms but also visually document and review the integration of downstream ad insertion on the VB330, the company said.

Recording of up to 200 channels in parallel will be facilitated on the VB330 appliance probe, triggered either by events, or on a ring buffer basis with user-customizable loop duration. Trigger-based recording is prompted by reference to the comprehensive set of SCTE 104/35 error alarms already present within the VB330, it said.

The recording feature uses a pre-fill buffer to ensure that the actual fault itself is recorded—for instance, audio loss or freeze-frame, or in relation to complex PST/SI structure faults—and in this way allows engineers to build up a living cache of records centered on the trigger points themselves. These can then be used for validation, inspection, fault-finding and fault evidence, it said.

Recording can be triggered automatically based on the SCTE 35 cue in/cue out marker. In that way, a week’s worth of manual recording for any given channel can be captured for historical recordkeeping or analysis. File size is limited only by the storage system to which the files are directed. Files can be stored locally or via a Storage Area Network, it said.

Recorded files are instantly accessible directly from the VB330 timeline where an easy-to-use recording dashboard is integrated. It contains a record file overview with comprehensive search functionality. The files are intuitively labelled and quickly searchable. Files can be accessed from anywhere in the world via any HTML-5 web browser.

See Bridge Technologies at NAB Show booth C.4939.