BeckTV To Highlight Design and Integration Services at 2023 NAB Show

AUSTIN, Texas—Systems integrator BeckTV has announced that BeckTV engineers will be on-hand in Booth C3840 at the 2023 NAB Show to review the newest technology and trends and to talk to visitors about the best practices in system design and integration.

During the show, BeckTV will highlight its complete space planning, design, engineering, purchasing, and integration services for nearly any budget — all available in a one-stop shop, the company said.

"We'll be hosting a booth at NAB this year for the first time since before the pandemic, and we couldn't be happier about it,” said Matt Weiss, vice president of business development at BeckTV. “There's nothing like face-to-face time with colleagues and direct interaction with all the up-and-coming technology. We're especially looking forward to discussing how to build successful projects of all sizes with both new and repeat customers. Putting out the best possible media that connects with audiences depends heavily on a well-designed, well-implemented technology infrastructure. Choosing an integrator with the right expertise and reputation can make all the difference, and BeckTV is known and trusted throughout the industry for excellence in design, execution, and support."

The company noted that it has implemented innovative technology for nearly every type of installation, including broadcast and network television stations, cable and satellite facilities, network operations centers, sports and mobile trucks, professional and university stadium venues, and houses of worship.

In addition, the company's projects run the gamut in terms of size and technology — from sports stadiums and large network builds to the smallest call letter stations, and from classic baseband video systems to sophisticated SMPTE ST 2110 deployments.

Among its many accomplishments, BeckTV has designed and built the most advanced 4K HDR 2110 deployments in sports and is responsible for the only installed 8K replay systems in NFL venues, the integrator said.

Visitors to the BeckTV booth will be able to meet with BeckTV engineers to discuss a variety of considerations for today's design-builds, including capital expenditure versus operational expenditure, cloud-based workflows, at-home remote production, and the broad range of approaches broadcasters can take when it comes to facility updates and greenfield projects.