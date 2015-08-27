MBC Kicks Off Soccer Broadcasts with RCS LaunchPad

BURBANK, CALIF.—Dubai-based broadcaster MBC Pro Sports has added the Reality Check Systems LaunchPad touchscreen system to its studio for on-air analysis of soccer broadcasts. MBC installed the cloud-based technology in August to bring real-time player, team and match data; video replays; Tweets; telestrations; and analysis to its viewers.

MBC’s LaunchPad runs on Vizrt’s Viz rendering engine, RCS software and RCS’ cloud database DataCenter. The system draws from Opta data feeds, which it sorts and organizes the information and makes it available via the touchscreen.

New features to the RCS LaunchPad for use on MBC includes the Vizrt Viz Libero 3D analysis software for video clip access and playout, as well as the ability to populate LaunchPad scenes with sponsorship artwork.

RCS is a graphics and production systems provider headquartered in Burbank, Calif.