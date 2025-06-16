RBFA selects EVS’s Xeebra for New Replay Center

LIÈGE, Belgium—The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has selected EVS’s Xeebra video review system to power its new centralized VAR (Video Assistant Referee) Center.

The facility, located at the RBFA’s headquarters, will be fully equipped by Euro Media Group (EMG) ahead of the upcoming Jupiler Pro League season kicking off in July.

The new VAR Center will feature six state-of-the-art booths, each outfitted with EVS’s Xeebra system—a FIFA- and FIBA-certified multi-camera review solution that is used across 13 sports worldwide. Xeebra enables officials to review action from multiple angles in perfect synchronization, with touchscreen controls that allow for precise zooming and slow-motion playback.

“This investment represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to innovation and fairness in football,” explained Peter Willems, CEO of the RBFA. “By centralizing our VAR operations with EVS’s Xeebra technology, we are equipping our referees with the most advanced tools available — ensuring more accurate decisions and reinforcing Belgian football’s position as a leader in integrity and technological excellence.”

“We’re proud to see Xeebra at the heart of Belgian football,” added Nicolas Bourdon, chief commercial officer at EVS. "This collaboration with the RBFA and EMG is a testament to our shared vision of delivering the highest standards in officiating through cutting-edge technology. And with access to the VAR Center for training and demonstrations, we’re excited to make Tubize a hub for VAR excellence in Europe."