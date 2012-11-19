Matrox Shipping HD-Streaming Card for Telestream Wirecast

MONTREAL — HD and SD digital video hardware and software Matrox Video Products Group is now shipping the Matrox VS4 four-channel HD capture card for use with Telestream Wirecast webcasting software.





In one PCIe slot, Matrox VS4 provides four independent high definition serial HD-SDI inputs with up to 8 embedded audio channels per SDI source. Matrox VS4 also simultaneously provides ISO recording of video and audio feeds to disk.



“A key feature that many Wirecast users have asked for is ISO capture,” said Filippa Hasselstrom, Wirecast product manager at Telestream. “Now that feature is a reality, only with Matrox VS4. We’re excited to bring this turnkey system to sports groups, churches, schools, and other live event producers.”



“We’ve worked with leading systems builders around the world to certify reliable solutions that give creative professionals the tools they need for online video streaming with the production values of live television broadcasts,” said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox.