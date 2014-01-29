Masahiro Sawa Appointed President of Leader America

CYPRESS, CALIF.—Leader Electronics Corporation has promoted Masahiro (Hiro) Sawa to President of Leader Instruments Corporation, based in Cypress, Calif. He succeeds George Gonos who has left to explore new business opportunities in product development and marketing.

Sawa joined Leader Instruments Corp. 20 years ago from the parent company in Japan. After three years as Service Manager, he progressed in 1997 to the position of Branch Manager at the West Coast premises of Leader Instruments. He served as President of Leader America for eight years from 2004, returning to Leader Electronics' Yokohama headquarters in 2012 as General Manager of the Sales Department.

"George Gonos and Donna-Mastrianni-Gonos have been significant and long term contributors to Leader’s growth over the years, and we regret seeing them leave their positions," Hiro Sawa comments. "We continue to work with them on a consultative basis. We wish them success in their new business endeavors, and they remain available to Leader for settling any pending issues with customers and vendors."