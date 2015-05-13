Marv White Exits ESPN, Returns to Sportvision as CTO

FREMONT, CALIF. – Marv White is returning to his roots, leaving ESPN to return to Sportvision, Inc., as its chief technical officer. White was one of the original executives for Sportsvision when it began in 1998 and previously served its CTO from 2004-2009.

At ESPN, White worked closely with vendors to bring new technologies to ESPN broadcasts and products as well as advised executives, developers and program managers regarding new technology, intellectual property and patents.

White will oversee all of Sportvision’s technology functions and service delivery, including research and development, testing, data collection, broadcast engineering, manufacturing and the company’s intellectual property portfolio. He will work out of the Fremont, Calif., office.