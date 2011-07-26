Litepanels Names VP of Global Marketing



VAN NUYS, Calif.: Litepanels has announced the name of their vice president of global marketing, Chris Marchitelli.



A 20-year industry veteran, Marchitelli joins Litepanels from Sony Electronics where he served as senior level executive in the planning and marketing of multiple product lines. Similarly, in his new role Marchitelli will be responsible for kicking off the marketing efforts surrounding Litepanels’ LED lighting, specifically promoting their creative and energy-efficient advantages.



"Chris Marchitelli brings the Litepanels brand excellent experience in planning and marketing high profile broadcast technology as well as hands-on experience, to better address the practical benefits for end-users," said Rudy Pohlert president and co-founding partner of Litepanels, in a press release.



Litepanels is part of the Vitec Group.



