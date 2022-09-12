Litepanels Makes New Studio X Fresnel Range Available Worldwide

LOS ANGELES—Litepanels has announced the global launch of its Studio X Fresnel range of high-performance, energy-efficient lights.

The lights, available in six models with sizes from five to 14 inches, offer directional precision spot to flood beam control of white light, offering a solution for lighting studio talent, the company said.

The lights achieve perfect skin tone rendering due to the use of high-output COB LEDs to produce superior white light. There is no variation in the quality of light at any dimming level nor across the adjustable CCT range from 2700K to 6500K, it said.

Studio X Bi-Color Fresnels match ambient and practical set lighting to illuminate talent for a naturally realistic appearance. Daylight and tungsten models are also available, it said.

Already launched in the United States, the lights, which were engineered in partnership with Italian broadcast lighting professionals Quartzcolor, have been installed in several broadcast studios but now are available worldwide, it said.

“Litepanels LED panels are installed into leading studio facilities worldwide, and customers have been asking for a broadcast quality Bi-Color Fresnel series to pair with them,” said Litepanels product manager Michael Herbert. “The Quartzcolor Fresnels bring high quality, color accurate output with matching CCT values in robust, broadcast quality fixtures that complement our panels to provide a complete studio solution.”

The Studio X2 is the smallest model. It is a 60W Fresnel with a 5-inch lens and a spot-to-flood beam angle range of 10 degrees to 49 degrees. It delivers up to 2,300 lux at 10ft/3m (spot). The largest model, Studio X7, is a 360W Fresnel with a 14-inch lens and a spot-to-flood beam angle range of 6 degrees to 57 degrees. It delivers up to 28,116 lux at 10ft/3m (spot). Studio X3, Studio X4, Studio X5 and Studio X6 make up the full range. Studio X3 and larger include RDM-DMX in/out connectors and PowerCON True 1 in/out connectors. All units include four-leaf rotating barndoors. Advanced thermal management ensures more than 50,000 hours of LED engine life, the company said.

“Fixtures in the Studio X range use up to 85% less energy than traditional Fresnels, and because they emit less heat can significantly reduce HVAC costs,” said Herbert. “Broadcasters are increasingly turning to LED lighting to improve their efficiency, and we are delighted to offer a combination of LED panels and Fresnels that can help them to minimize power consumption without sacrificing quality.”