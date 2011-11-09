Licensing Program Launched for ‘Full HD 3D Glasses Initiative’



MULTIPLE CITIES: Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and XpanD today announced that the licensing program of Full HD 3D Glasses Initiative, an initiative to standardize 3D active shutter glasses for consumers, has started.



Infrared- and Bluetooth-enabled active 3D glasses technologies are covered. The 3D eyewear license fee is $10,000 a year, plus a graduating per-unit royalty of 70 cents for the first 50,000; 50 cents for the next 100,000; 40 cents for the next 200,000 and 30 cents for in excess of 350,000, with the count resetting on Jan. 1 of each year.



In early August, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and XpanD announced their intention to collaborate on the standardization of RF and IR system protocols between consumer 3D active shutter glasses and 3D displays such as televisions, personal computer monitors and projectors, as well as 3D theaters using XpanD 3D active shutter glasses.



Twelve companies--Changhong, Funai; Hisense, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, Philips, Seiko Epson, Sharp, SIM2 Multimedia, TCL, Toshiba and ViewSonic have “expressed support for the activities of the initiative,” the consortium members said.



A test center has been slated to open later this month, which will verify the compliance of any products manufactured under the new Full HD 3D Glasses Initiative license program-within the Initiative's specifications.



