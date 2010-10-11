LG's Becomes First Mobile DTV Receiver on the Market

CYBERSPACE: The first standalone Mobile DTV receiver is now commercially available. The LG DP570MH mobile TV is being offered by Amazon for a list price of $249.95 ($223.21 at checkout).



The DP570MH has a 7-inch QVGA display with 480 x 284 resolution, an integrated DVD player, stereo speakers and remote control. It measure 9-by-5-by-2 inches and weighs seven pounds.



Amazon is shipping only within the continental United States. Three other retailers are carrying the receiver--J&R, Video & Audio Center and Buy.com. Amazon said it first posted the item April 1, 2010, but a source familiar with the broadcast Mobile DTV initiative said it only recently started shipping.

