LG Brings Brighter, Smarter OLEDs to CES 2022

LAS VEGAS—LG—which has been the most prominent developer and cheerleader for OLED displays since it launched its range of advanced displays more than a decade ago—is bringing a number of new OLED TVs that offer brighter and more natural colors, faster AI processing and more interactivity.

Although the company has been notable at recent CES shows for promoting its rollable displays, news out of the S. Korean consumer electronics giant for this year’s in-person event focused more on improved picture and audio for more traditional sets.

G2/C2

New this year are the G2 and C2 evo line of advanced OLED TVs, powered by LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, and featuring LG’s Brightness Booster technology, which enables G2 series TVs to deliver even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.

LG’s 2022 G2 series introduces a new 83-inch model and the world’s first 97-inch OLED model to complement the 55-, 65- and 77-inch TVs already in the lineup. LG’s C2 series offers a total of six for 2022: world’s first 42-inch OLED TV, ideal for console and PC gaming, in addition to 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches. This OLED TV series features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience in addition to giving the TV a sleeker design.

At the heart of most of LG’s new TV models, the α 9 Gen 5 leverages deep learning to enhance upscaling performance and give onscreen images a more three-dimensional quality by making foreground and background elements more distinct from one another. The α9 Gen 5 also expands the capabilities of LG’s AI Sound Pro feature to provide viewers with more lifelike audio; enabling the TVs’ built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

QNED

LG is also expanding its line of QNED LCD TVs, although it was sketchy on the specifics.

“Boasting LG’s own Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the fresh range offers stellar color reproduction with 100 percent color volume,” LG said in its CES announcement. “Able to deliver rich, accurate colors in the brightest and darkest areas of a scene, LG QNED Mini LED TV is capable of amazing contrast thanks to LG’s Precision Dimming Technology. All models starting from the QNED90eries are certified for 100% color consistency so viewers see the same, high quality image every time, even at different viewing angles”

webOS

LG has also updated its webOS Smart TV platform to optimize convenience and content discovery. webOS 22 introduces personal profiles so users can enjoy a more customized viewing experience. Under each profile, users can set up fast access to their favorite streaming services, get tailored content recommendations based on viewing history and receive real time alerts to keep up with favorite sports teams. Logging into profiles can be performed either from the TV browser or from a smartphone with NFC Magic Tap.

NFC Magic Tap can also be used to mirror a mobile device screen to an LG TV.4 Viewers can also mirror content from one TV to another in the home using Room To Room Share, which enables the viewing of cable or satellite content on another TV via Wi-Fi without an additional set-top-box.5 Also new for 2022, Always Ready turns an LG TV into a media display when not in use. Easily set up in the settings menu, Always Ready is activated with a press of the power button on the LG Remote to transform the screen into a digital canvas for showcasing artwork, keeping track of time or playing music.

In addition to providing users with effortless voice control, and compatibility with other ThinQ-powered devices, ThinQ AI now offers support for Matter, a new industry standard for a more secure and seamlessly connected smart home, which will allow LG TVs to work as a controller for connected devices.7

For gamers, LG customers can now select and switch between game-specific features and display presets directly from the TV’s Game Optimizer menu. The Game Optimizer menu provides quick access to the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience when the lights are off.

Settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) are easily accessible from Game Optimizer. A new sports mode joins presets for first-person shooter, role-playing and real-time strategy games, delivering more details for even more realism.

Interactivity

LG will also be showcasing its interactive apps including:

LIVENow , which offers access to online live concerts, shows, sports and other premium live events that users can actively participate in as well as watch;

, which offers access to online live concerts, shows, sports and other premium live events that users can actively participate in as well as watch; 1M HomeDance , created in collaboration with 1MILLION Dance Studio, one of K-Pop’s most popular choreography teams. The app provides a wide selection of tutorials to help users perfect their moves. Users can check out their form with Camera Mode while dancing along with 1MILLION’s professional choreographers, or take a break, sit back, and watch their favorite dance clips;

, created in collaboration with 1MILLION Dance Studio, one of K-Pop’s most popular choreography teams. The app provides a wide selection of tutorials to help users perfect their moves. Users can check out their form with Camera Mode while dancing along with 1MILLION’s professional choreographers, or take a break, sit back, and watch their favorite dance clips; LG Fitness , in which viewers can select a workout plan based on the system’s recommendations or create their own by choosing from a variety of options such as fast-paced HIIT, full-body stretching or guided meditation, among others, keeping track of their activity and progress on the app’s dashboard, and

, in which viewers can select a workout plan based on the system’s recommendations or create their own by choosing from a variety of options such as fast-paced HIIT, full-body stretching or guided meditation, among others, keeping track of their activity and progress on the app’s dashboard, and Independa, which features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to initiate a video chat with a caregiver or easily access a menu of relevant professional services.