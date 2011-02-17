Leslie Moonves, Gordon Smith to discuss state of broadcast industry at 2011 NAB Show

CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves will participate in a question-and-answer session with NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith, Tuesday, April 12, at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The session also will include a state of the broadcast industry address by Smith.

Topics that will be discussed include broadcasting's resilience in the face of new competition, growth opportunities for local and network TV on new digital devices and government efforts to reclaim additional TV spectrum.

Moonves oversees all operations of CBS, including the CBS Television Network, The CW, CBS Television Stations, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, Showtime, CBS Radio, CBS Outdoor, Simon & Schuster, CBS Interactive, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment and CBS Films.

Prior to the Viacom separation in 2005, Moonves served as co-president and co-COO of Viacom and chairman of CBS, overseeing all of Viacom's domestic and international broadcast TV operations, radio division and outdoor advertising operations.

Moonves was promoted to chairman and CEO of CBS in 2003, and prior to that, was president and CEO of CBS Television, a position he was elevated to in April 1998. He joined CBS in July 1995 as president of CBS Entertainment.