Lawo Releases v12.0.0 Software For mc2 Mixing Console

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo has begun shipping v12.0.0 software for its current mc2 mixing console systems with native support for the HOME mc2 DSP App that runs on generic CPU platforms using cloud-native technologies and an increase in the mc236 MkII console’s processing channel count to 384.

HOME mc² DSP, Lawo’s audio processing HOME App for mc² mixing console systems, is an alternative offering to the A__UHD Core processor in a CPU-based package for production workflows based on Lawo’s unified, open HOME platform where operational agility is key. It runs on generic CPU processors and offers next-level granularity for Lawo’s mc²-grade DSP processing, the company said.

The HOME mc² DSP audio engine provides the familiar mc²-style signal processing architecture; support for mono, stereo, 5.1 and immersive formats; and the ability to handle up to 2,048 input processing channels. Other highlights include 256 aux busses, 96 groups, 96 sums, support for 32 automix groups, a downmixing function for stereo, 5.1 and immersive processing channels, as well as a co-mixer feature for monitoring and other collaborative purposes, it said.

The latest version adds 128 processing channels to Lawo’s standalone mc²36 MkII console with on-board A__UHD Core technology for a total of 384 (previously 256) channels with up to 256 busses. This expansion is free of charge and requires no additional license for mc²36 MkII consoles, it said.

The release also includes all of the features introduced with v10.12.0, such as improvements to channel assignments and management, Waves integration, a more intuitive user experience and increased security features under EBU R143 cybersecurity guidelines. Users who haven’t yet installed v10.12.0 may install software release 12.0.0 directly to access all features introduced by versions v10.12.0 and v12.0.0, the company said.

Release notes for v12.0.0 and v10.12.0 are available online.

More information is available on the company’s website.