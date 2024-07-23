Lawo To Launch Home mc² DSP App Audio Engine At IBC Show

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo will make the official launch of HOME mc² DSP app, first announced at the NAB Show in April, at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Already in use at global sporting events, the HOME mc² DSP app is a server-based, agile audio engine that combines the flexibility of the HOME Apps platform in terms of connectivity and scalability with the company’s reputation for audio processing and low latency. The HOME mc² DSP app will become available in Q4 2024, the company said.

Like all HOME apps, the mc² DSP app is built on cloud-native technology using micro-services and containers. It can be used together with mc² mixing consoles or as a headless mixing system providing server-based audio processing in situations where no A__UHD Core is available or where remaining within the HOME Apps realm is more practical, it said.

Lawo also will showcase its new VSC app, due for an August release. Lawo VSC is a virtual audio device designed for macOS 14 and later on Apple desktops and laptops, sending local computer audio sources as RAVENNA/AES67 streams for network sharing, and receiving audio streams from the network, it said.

Designed for modern broadcasting, the full version of Lawo VSC supports up to 128 audio devices per instance and up to 128 uncompressed, bi-directional audio channels per virtual audio device in multicast or unicast mode, with sampling rates up to 96kHz, supporting open Audio-over-IP standards. The free Lawo VSC version supports one virtual audio device with up to two-channel senders and receivers on a single network interface. Both the free and standard version will be available in August 2024.

The company will feature an enhanced .edge gateway platform with enhanced audio and video capabilities as well as new optional licenses that can be activated and stops via the Lawo Flex commercial scheme, it said.

The .edge Hyper-Density SDI/IP conversion and routing platform offers increased processing functionality for SDI gateway and IP-to-IP workflows, providing more capability in the same footprint and additional options for audio and video processing increasing the power.

The company also will spotlight its new crystal IP-native broadcast mixing system built on the open RAVENNA/AES67 audio-over-IP networking standards and complies with SMPTE ST 2110-30/31 for audio and ST 2022-7 for redundancy, it said.

Powered by the Lawo Power Core Engine, crystal supports expandable I/O, accommodating AES67, MADI, analog, AES3 as well as Dante audio sources and destinations. The mixing system offers two distinct modes of operation: Power Core and Controller. This versatility caters to a wide range of audio production workflows, the company said.

See Lawo at IBC 2024 Stand 8.B90.

More information is available on the company’s website.