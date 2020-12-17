Lawo Unveils Next-Gen Audio Engine, Updated mc2 Mixing Console

RASTATT, Germany—During a live streamed event, Lawo unveiled Phase II of its A_UHD Core audio engine and the next-generation of mc2-36 all-one-mixer and audio production console.

Lawo designed both products to deliver maximum output using minimal space, weight and power. The native-IP A_UHD Core is the new, software-based core console for mc2 consoles, able to deliver 1,024 channels of mc2-quality audio processing in 1RU. The new mc2-36 mixer, meanwhile, doubles the DSP channel count of the original and features a new 16-fader version.

In addition to the new channels added, the A_UHD Core features multiple sets of monitoring matrices, downmixing and upmixing. It can work with next-generation audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and MPEG-H. As a native IP device, it is designed to work within IP networks and manage networked devices, and is based on open standards like ST2110-30/-31, AES67, Ravenna, Ember+ and NMOS. It can operate in both 48 kHz and 96 kHz.

(Image credit: Lawo)

Additional features for the A_UHD Core include scalable performance; a “pooling” license for multiconsole support; an “IP Easy” function for on-console management of networked devices; the ability to be allocate to any mc2 surface to any networked A_UHD Core; eight front-panel ports split into four SFP network interfaces for dual, independent IP network connections; the ability to have a A_UHD Core mirroring device as a “hot spare;” and hot-swappable, redundant power supply units.

The updated mc2-36 is an IP-native mixer with DSP power and comprehensive I/O connectivity. It also provides Lawo-grade microphone inputs and line outs, as well as AES3 and a built-in MADI port for legacy equipment. By moving mc2-36 to the A_UHD Core, Lawo says that all future developments will happen in a single platform.

Specific new offerings with the mc2-36 include 256 processing channels; I/O capacity of 864 channels; built-in loudness monitoring; remote desktop integration with third-party systems; and integration of the Waves SuperRack SoundGrid, which provides access to Waves’ plug-in selection of real-time signal processing.