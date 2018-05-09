Lawo Beefs Up N. American Tech Support

RASTATT, GERMANY—To support its rapid growth in the U.S and Canada, Lawo—a global provider of network, audio, video and control solutions—has added Browning McCollum, David Desrochers, and Stanley Pan to its customer support specialists team for North America.

Image 1 of 3 David Desrochers Image 2 of 3 Stanley Pan Image 3 of 3 Browning McCollum

Browning McCollum, who joins Lawo as a Broadcast Technology Specialist, previously served as Viacom/Nashville’s Remote Engineer in Charge. McCollum, who is recognized for installing the first two Lawo mc296 mixing consoles, also won a 2016 Emmy Award for his work on “Grease Live.”

David Desrochers, CBNT, CBTE—the new Project Manager for Lawo North America—previously served as Chief Engineer and vice president of Engineering for The New England Sports Network, in Watertown, Massachusetts, where he designed, built and managed large-scale, mission-critical digital audio/video systems.

Stanley Pan—Lawo’s new Junior Network Architect—previously served as Network Solutions Engineer for Evertz, where he specialized in evolving IP technologies, including SMPTE 2110 interoperability testing.

Lawo recently opened a new support and logistics hub in Elmsford, New York with testing facilities, a training center and East Coast Sales and Support office, which complement the company’s New York City headquarters, West Coast Sales and Support office in Los Angeles, and Toronto, Canada headquarters.