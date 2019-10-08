Kyle Luther Joins TVU Networks As VP Of Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has named industry veteran Kyle Luther VP of Sales in North America.

“We are excited to have Kyle lead our North America sales efforts. Kyle’s proven himself to be an innovative sales leader capable of driving his teams toward long-term success,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “His deep understanding of the challenges facing the broadcast industry, and his proven leadership ability demonstrated at some of the most well-known and well-respected companies in our industry make him an invaluable addition to our executive team.”

Prior to joining TVU Networks, Luther held leadership positions at various leading industry companies. Most recently, he was VP of Sales, North America, at Belden’s Grass Valley. Luther also has served as VP of Sales, USA at Ross Video.

“TVU Networks is poised for significant growth as our solutions are increasingly being deployed throughout the industry,” said Luther. “Our core IP and cloud solutions are perfectly suited to help the media and broadcast industries achieve their business model goals."