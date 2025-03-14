EditShare to Unveil Next-Generation Media Solutions at 2025 NAB Show

BOSTON—Collaborative media workflow solution provider EditShare has announced that it will be showing a wide range of new innovations at the 2025 NAB Show that will redefine media storage, workflow efficiency, and AI-driven content management.

Building on the Ultimate series well-received debut at IBC 2024, EditShare’s latest advancements will now make their U.S. premiere in Las Vegas.

The company reported that attendees will get a firsthand look at the next generation of media storage solutions, offering remarkable speed and scalability to support a variety of production environments. Whether it’s boutique post-production studios or major broadcast networks, EditShare’s latest solutions are designed to empower creative teams with unparalleled performance and workflow efficiency, backed by powerful security features, the company said.

Beyond storage, EditShare is rolling out significant upgrades to its intelligent media management tools. These enhancements will streamline how media professionals handle, process, and locate their assets making workflows faster, smarter, and more intuitive.

The company noted that clients will see noticeable gains in speed and performance across the entire product line, alongside major OS upgrades that improve reliability and ease of use. With new, competitive pricing, EditShare is making high-end media solutions more accessible than ever before, the company reported.

One of the must-see demonstrations at NAB 2025 will showcase the direct integration of EditShare’s high-performance NVMe storage with cutting-edge film scanning technology from Lasergraphics. This live presentation will highlight the system’s ability to handle high-resolution media, reinforcing EditShare’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

“Our goal has always been to give media professionals the tools they need to create, collaborate, and deliver with ease,” said Brad Turner, Chief Executive Officer of EditShare. “The advancements we’re bringing to NAB 2025 demonstrate our dedication to helping our customers stay ahead of the curve. With faster speeds, smarter workflows, and better value, we’re changing the game.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Visitors to NAB 2025 are encouraged to stop by EditShare’s booth for live demonstrations and an exclusive look at the future of media workflows.