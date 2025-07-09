Comments on FCC Ownership Rules Due in August

The Federal Register has published a summary of the Federal Communications Commission’s Public Notice seeking comments on its ownership rules that says comments are due August 4 and reply comments by August 22.

As previously reported , the Public Notice seeks comments on a wide range of issues relating to the FCC’s various ownership rules.

Some commentators have seen the relatively tight comment window as another indication that FCC Chair Brendan Carr seeks to move relatively quickly in relaxing at least some of the rules. Carr has been increasingly vocal in his criticism of the rules.

In the public notice, the Media Bureau reopened comments on a 2017 notice of proposed rulemaking on national ownership caps that limit station groups from owning or controlling broadcast television stations that reach more than 39% of all U.S. television households. The National Cap NPRM also sought comment on a component of the rule that provides a 50% discount to UHF stations for purposes of calculating compliance with the 39% audience-reach cap, often referred to as the “UHF discount.”

“With this Public Notice,” the Media Bureau wrote, “we open a new comment window and encourage the submission of new or additional information to refresh the record in the National Television Multiple Ownership Rule proceeding.”

More specifically, the FCC said it is seeking comment on “materials filed since the comment period ended in April 2018. We invite commenters to review these materials and comment on whether they highlight any issues that warrant further comment and consideration. Are there issues raised in the National Cap NPRM for which new and relevant information has come to light? How have the positions of commenters in this proceeding changed over time as a result of new information? To what extent is prior information in the record outdated or superseded by more recent developments? Where possible, commenters should explain how any new analysis, evidence, or proposals relate to the Commission’s promotion of the public interest.”

“Second, we seek comment on new or additional information regarding the television and video programming marketplace that is relevant to this proceeding. Are there changes in the video programming marketplace that would affect the Commission’s prior conclusions about the national audience reach cap? For example, in the National Cap NPRM, the Commission noted, among other developments, the growth of video programming options available to consumers (including online alternatives to traditional video distribution), reverse compensation fees paid by affiliates to broadcast networks, common ownership of broadcast and cable networks, consolidation among both MVPDs and non-network owned broadcast television station groups, and continuing MVPD video subscriber losses.”

In addition, the public notice asked if there are “any developments relevant to the relationship between national broadcast networks and their local affiliate television station groups? Have recent industry developments altered the incentives or behavior of networks, local television affiliates, and other market participants in ways relevant to the national audience reach cap? In the National Cap NPRM, the Commission discussed economies of scale made possible by expansion of station ownership that may help broadcast television remain competitive in the marketplace and deter the migration of expensive over-the-air programming to other video programming distributors.”

The notice also asked for comments on the UHF rule and the idea that the national ownership cap would preserve a balance between the networks and their local affiliates, encouraging local programming.

“The Commission noted its prior conclusions, dating back to 2003, that a national cap would promote localism by enabling local affiliates to influence programming decisions by the networks and to exercise their rights to preempt the airing of network programming in favor of programming better suited to their local communities’ needs,” the public notice explained. “Do these prior conclusions remain accurate in 2025, and can they be expected to remain valid going forward? If so, and the Commission retains a national audience reach cap, should common ownership of stations that are not affiliated with major national broadcast networks (i.e., ABC, CBS, NBC, or FOX) be excluded from the cap? Id. at 10793, para. 18 (seeking comment on whether the national audience reach cap should apply equally to all station ownership groups).”

All filings must be submitted in MB Docket No. 17-318, the notice in the Federal Register said. "Pursuant to §§ 1.415 and 1.419 of the Commission's rules, 47 CFR 1.415, 1.419, interested parties may file comments and reply comments on or before the dates indicated on the first page of this document. Comments may be filed using the Commission's Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS)," the notice explained.