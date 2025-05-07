LumaTouch Partners With CNN Academy on Training

SEATTLE—LumaTouch is partnering with CNN Academy to improve mobile storytelling techniques and support training across all of CNN Academy’s training simulations, master classes, courses and workshops.

As a result of this partnership, LumaTouch’s LumaFusion, a professional multitrack editing platform for mobile devices, will become the exclusive video editing application taught across CNN Academy training programs.

CNN Academy was established to nurture the skills and talent of the next generation of journalists and content creators, offering advanced training and mentorship across multiple continents.

“This partnership marks a significant step in bridging the gap between media training and practical application in today’s rapidly-evolving digital landscape.” LoumaTouch Co-Founder Terri Morgan, co-founder of LumaTouch.

As part of the agreement, LumaTouch has also worked closely with CNN Academy in a number of areas:

Co-Developed Course Development: CNN Academy and LumaTouch have jointly developed a course on Mobile Storytelling, featuring best practices and tutorials on using the LumaFusion app. This course will be made available to all CNN Academy Hub users.

CNN Academy is CNN’s international training program, designed to nurture the next generation of journalists by offering hands-on learning, mentorship, and access to real-world newsroom experiences. For more information, please visit https://academy.cnn.com.

For more information about LumaTouch please visit luma-touch.com .