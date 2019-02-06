Kathy-Anne McManus Rejoins Avid As SVP of Global Customer Solutions and Services

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid Technology has appointed media technology services expert Kathy-Anne “KAM” McManus as senior vice president of Global Customer Solutions and Services.

McManus returns to the company after holding senior roles at various media technology providers. In her new role at Avid, she will be focused on establishing a service strategy to optimize the experience and success Avid users have with the company’s tools and solutions, the company said.

In her previous tenure with Avid, McManus served as the company’s vice president of Worldwide Professional Services and Director of Services for Asia Pacific. Prior to rejoining Avid in January, McManus held leadership positions in the services and support organizations of several media technology providers, including Adobe, Amdocs and Ericsson and telecommunications operator Telstra.

McManus entered the media industry as an editor and producer for major Australian broadcast television networks Seven and Nine.

“I’m excited to get to work with the team on a strategy that will further elevate customer success with our tools and solutions today, and position them for their future through advanced approaches, such as SaaS, for more effective service delivery,” she said.

More information is available on the Avid website.

.