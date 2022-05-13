Interra BATON QC Platform Passes AWS Tech Review; Company Joins Partner Network

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems this week revealed its BATON machine learning-, artificial intelligence-enabled automated quality control (QC) platform has successfully completed an AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and that the company has joined the Amazon Web Services Partner Network.

The availability of Interra Systems’ solutions in the cloud offers media companies a way to take advantage of newer, faster processors to optimize performance and gives them the ability to streamline content production and delivery from anywhere, the company said.

"We are excited to join the AWS Partner Network and to further strengthen our commitment to the cloud," said Saurabh Jain, director of strategic partnerships at Interra Systems. "Being a part of the AWS Partner Network brings increased efficiencies and cost savings to customers using our quality control and monitoring solutions. Having our software solutions stamped with an FTR approval also means customers can expect world-class security, reliability and operational excellence when they are running on the AWS cloud."

Interra Systems' software-based and cloud-ready QC, captioning/subtitling, monitoring, and analysis solutions provide a complete set of tools for scalability, high performance and centralized management, the company said.

With the option for on-premises and cloud deployments, its solutions give media companies the flexibility to deliver premium live and video on demand assets to a global audience now and in the future, it said.

"As media companies transition to the cloud, they require solutions that can ensure content quality at cloud scale," said Ryan Broadwell, director of ISV Partnerships at AWS. "We're pleased to have Interra Systems join as a member of the AWS Partner Network to allow media companies to scale their content workflows."

As an AWS Partner, Interra Systems is positioned to help media companies take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer and accelerate their journey to the cloud. FTR helps AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions.

Running BATON products on AWS allows media companies to perform content QC remotely in the cloud from anywhere in the world. BATON offers QC support for 4K, comprehensive audio-video quality checks for complex content, OAR watermark and enhanced Cinavia watermark checks, IMF Application 2 Extended, PSE for HDR, foreign languages, Dolby Atmos and FLAC audio.