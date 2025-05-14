BBC Studios Taps 7fivefive for Cloud Workflows

LONDON— 7fivefive , has announced that it is expanding its work for BBC Studios ’ Global Media & Streaming team and that it is helping scale its virtual infrastructure.

As part of that effort, 7fivefive is delivering the remote editing backbone that supports post-production and content-based workflows. In addition, 7fivefive is working in tandem with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the selected cloud provider, to help BCC Studios realize its cloud-first strategy.

7fivefive’s cloud expertise now underpins the Global Media & Streaming teams’ post-production process, enabling creative teams to manage resources efficiently and collaborate across different time zones. Throughout the project 7fivefive has provided strategic consultation, designing and implementing solutions that maximize responsiveness and reduce overheads, the integrator reported.

The system is designed to dynamically scale active resources, with automated controls that enhance productivity. Virtual workstations can be provisioned and optimized based on real-time requirements, empowering users to self-serve without compromising on performance. Different teams receive customized resources that are best suited to specific creative tasks, across editing, graphics, color grading, compliance, and branding.

The latest phase of the project harnesses the capabilities of Adobe and AWS within a unified cloud environment. Regional departments can seamlessly transition between projects, access secure content from anywhere, manage allocation, and act on data-driven insights. Predictive cost metrics and automated budget management are based on detailed analytics. This ensures that business objectives are met without compromising on creative quality or operational goals.

“7fivefive's cloud expertise and practical insight has been key in helping us modernize our creative technology stack and post-production workflows, allowing us to implement meaningful optimizations with confidence and efficiency,” explained Emma Ellis, creative services technology manager, Global Technology at BBC Studios. “These enhancements have increased flexibility across our creative teams, allowing seamless access to remote editing resources and global media content from anywhere. This shift has not only introduced additional operational efficiencies, but has ensured we can continue delivering high-quality, engaging content to our audiences worldwide.”

"We are extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with BBC Studios, providing the technology, insights, and strategic support that helps to power its cloud-first approach to post-production infrastructure,” added Tim Burton, managing director of 7fivefive said. “These workflows enable creative teams to focus on the task at hand, whilst the complexity of integrated cloud resources is handled via an intuitive interface. Our shared commitment to innovation ensures that they are well-equipped for the challenges of tomorrow’s media landscape."

Adam Jakubowski, vice president of technical operations, Global Technology at BBC Studios stressed that "The collaboration with 7fivefive has played a key role in our cloud trajectory. We have scaled virtual post-production workflows over the past 5 years, and adaptive resource allocation continues to provide significant cost and workflow efficiency gains. The flexibility of this solution means we can respond to evolving business and industry needs and enhance the autonomy and agility of our creative teams."