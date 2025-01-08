Inscape, TVision Extend Data Partnership for Cross-Platform Measurement

NEW YORK—Vizio’s Inscape, a leading provider of smart TV data, and TVision, which measures TV and CTV viewer engagement, have announced a multi-year data deal that will strengthen Inscape’s measurement capabilities.

Inscape has a nationally representative household that is based on more than 24 million opted-in devices. Data from TVision’s passive measurement panel will give Inscape the ability to unlock and understand consumer co-viewing behavior—critical to media owners and buyers seeking to evaluate audiences and make marketing decisions, the companies said.

The extended partnership also will provide data to help publishers better understand and capitalize on cross-platform consumer viewing behavior to inform distribution decisions. It also provides marketers with business insights from TVision’s industry-leading regional coverage.

“Synergizing TVision’s person-level viewing activity across all linear and CTV, hundreds of apps, and thousands of programs with Inscape’s nationally representative data and measurement will help all parts of the industry become smarter and make better decisions,” TVision CEO Yan Liu said.

The agreement builds on several recent announcements by Inscape to further strengthen its measurement capabilities. In November, Inscape and EDO announced a partnership that will help fuel outcomes measurement. In September, it struck a partnership with local video advertising provider Locality to help brands plan, measure and manage local ad reach. And at the beginning of 2024, the company rolled out Smart TV Tuner technology in order to bring big data to the local landscape.