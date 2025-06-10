GSTV Taps iSpot to Measure Omnichannel Video Performance

DETROIT—GSTV, a national network that provides video content to many fuel retailers, has announced that it is working with cross-platform TV measurement company iSpot to better measure and understand its audiences.

The two companies are billing the partnership as a “first-of-its-kind” effort that will use iSpot’s industry-leading Unified Measurement solution to quantify the unique, incremental reach that GSTV provides its advertisers beyond linear and OTT campaigns.

The partnership will integrate GSTV’s network of screens outside the home to iSpot’s Outcomes measurement solution, providing advertisers with new ways of understanding and analyzing how the network contributes to driving critical business KPIs like foot traffic and sales.

“GSTV advertisers have long understood the power of `Newtonian advertising' —influencing a consumer in motion has an outsize impact on business outcomes,” said Eric Z. Sherman, executive vice president of insights and analytics at GSTV. “iSpot’s independent, third-party measurement will help our partners understand just how big that opportunity is—quantifying the incremental reach GSTV provides as they work with the network to amplify their linear and CTV campaigns.”

The measurement deal will also allow GSTV to deliver measurement, reporting and audience insights from 29K+ locations to their clients. This will help advertisers understand the true impact of GSTV ads compared to the other ad platforms, channels and networks their campaigns may appear on, the companies explained.

For example, a recent study conducted by GSTV and IPG MAGNA found that video ads on GSTV led to 12% more foot traffic into Applebee’s restaurants. And when paired with connected TV and digital ads, video ads at gas pumps drove an even bigger lift in foot traffic to Applebee’s—by 22% and 27%, respectively, GSTV reported.

“We’re thrilled to partner with GSTV to help lead the charge in DOOH measurement,” said Alex Freed, vice president of partnerships at iSpot. “We think having Unified Measurement across platforms will help GSTV showcase the value of their vast network to customers, give brands an opportunity to drive positive business outcomes while simultaneously allowing brands and agencies a way to create the best content experiences for these engaged consumers, who many times are simply steps away from a point of sale.”