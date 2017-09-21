InfoComm Rebrands as AVIXA, Eyes Expansion Beyond 'Traditional' AV

FAIRFAX, VA.—Say hello to AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), formerly known as InfoComm International. The evolution of AVIXA has been a long time coming, according to Dave Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, executive director and CEO of InfoComm, and now AVIXA.

Dave Labuskes discussing the evolution of AVIXA.

“AV defines who we have been, who we are, and who we want to be,” Labuskes said. “We are devoted to driving market growth, developing industry standards, delivering training, and we are giving our industry a sense of identity and belonging.”

AVIXA’s mission is to be an industry hub, while also acting as a catalyst for market growth beyond what has been considered traditionally as professional AV. In recent years, the association’s members have evolved to offer much more than audiovisual products and systems; their innovation and attention to customer requirements has led to an industry of solution providers that use technology to create exceptional outcomes.

WHAT'S IN A NAME?

Labuskes was originally presented with the idea for a name change in April 2016; after initially refuting the idea and later contemplating it, he brought his thought process to the InfoComm staff. The team knew a name change could be a marketing nightmare, but, after exploring many options with a variety of branding experts, keeping the InfoComm name was like “putting lipstick on a pig.” The AVIXA name reflects the new world of AV technology and that the association has a new meaning and a new purpose.

InfoComm’s leadership is, unsurprisingly, enthusiastic about this change. “If the old InfoComm did not transform into AVIXA, we would be leaving our channel behind,” said Joe Pham, Ph.D., president and CEO of QSC and secretary/treasurer of AVIXA’s board of directors. “This is a very exciting change, and one that will bring our members along.”

WHAT ABOUT THE INTEGRATORS?

Julian Phillips, executive vice president at Whitlock and president-elect of AVIXA’s board added, “An empowered, informed, and engaged end-user member will spend a lot more than an uninformed customer. Integrators should be encouraged by the fact that they can bring their customers into AVIXA and they can grow their business like never before.”

AVIXA’s trade shows worldwide, including the North American show, June 2-8 in Las Vegas, NV., will continue to operate under the InfoComm name.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication AV Network.