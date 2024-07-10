Imagine Communications Appoints Don Durand to Head up Global Ad Tech Sales

DENVER―Imagine Communications has appointed international media industry executive Don Durand to the position of senior vice president of global sales for its ad tech business. In his new role, Durand will lead the worldwide sales strategy and customer engagement initiatives for Imagine’s market-leading ad tech portfolio.

Durand brings to Imagine more than 20 years of experience in domestic and international media software and expertise in both global sales leadership and product management. Prior to joining Imagine, Durand held executive-level positions with multiple companies in the ad tech space including Pilat Media (now Operative) and WideOrbit, where he was most recently senior vice president of international sales and product.

"Don’s broad experience in global ad tech sales and product management make him a significant addition to both the Imagine team and the customers we support around the world," said Rob Malcolm, general manager of ad tech at Imagine Communications. "As the industry continues to face multi-dimensional change, media companies are having to make tough decisions about the future. Don’s deep roots in ad tech and strong industry relationships will enable him to advocate for our global customers and ensure that we deliver on our commitment to help them work smarter and more profitably.”

During his two-decade career in ad tech, Durand successfully launched multiple products and services tailored for both the U.S. and EMEA/APAC markets and repeatedly demonstrated his ability to drive growth in sales through the establishment of international sales divisions, Imagine said. Career highlights include managing a $180 million opportunity pipeline across international markets and scaling two major product lines from under $2 million to nearly $30 million in annual revenue.

"Imagine is recognized across the industry—not only for its legacy of driving media tech innovation, but also for its exceptional dedication to supporting its global customer base,” said Durand. “I am truly excited to join a company that is paving the way to the converged linear/digital future of broadcast advertising, and I look forward to leading this highly skilled, global team to further strengthen the company’s market-leading position.”