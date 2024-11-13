IHSE USA Taps Michael Spatny as CEO

CRANBURY, N.J.—IHSE USA, a manufacturer of keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) and display management systems marking its 40th year in business, said it has named Michael Spatny as its new managing director and CEO, part of a broader transition in its leadership team.

Spatny, the company’s chief sales officer, succeeds Dr. Enno Littman, who will remain with IHSE as an adviser and business ambassador.

Justin Strazdas will also join IHSE as video sales engineer in the U.S.

“I am incredibly excited to serve as IHSE’s next CEO and would like to thank Dr. Littman for his steady guidance and strategic leadership,” Spatny said in a statement. “Our company has a strong foundation, and I look forward to building an even stronger future with our talented team, which is deeply committed to innovation and exceptional customer service.”

Spatny joined IHSE as head of sales and marketing in 2018 and was named CSO in 2019. He brings many years of senior management in the high-tech industry to his role, the company said, with a special focus on building and leading international sales organizations and channel partner networks and a background in communication engineering.

Strazdas, who held several roles at Roland, brings over a decade of AV experience to IHSE with deep expertise in product support, training and system design for broadcast and postproduction environments, the company said.

“I’m excited to contribute to IHSE’s success and help further develop our innovative KVM solutions,” he said. “My passion for the industry aligns perfectly with the company’s commitment to excellence and customer success.”

IHSE USA, founded in 1984 by three university graduates in a small garage, has grown into a multi-vertical supplier of KVM solutions with more than 1,000 products and over 150 employees in Europe, Asia in the U.S. in such verticals as aviation, broadcasting, maritime, entertainment and government/defense, the company said.