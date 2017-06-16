Roland Displays Expanded Premium Accessories Line at InfoComm

InfoComm, Orlando, FL — Roland (booth 4053) is expanding its line of premium professional audio/video and music accessories. Offering the same high standards of quality and lasting durability that the company’s pro audio and musical instruments are famous for, Roland accessories deliver trusted performance for system integrators, contractors, A/V professionals, DJs, producers, musicians, studio/live audio engineers and music hobbyists everywhere. Prominently featured will be Roland’s Gold Series Quad line of professional cables, Roland’s ATA 19-inch RU equipment cases, plus custom cases for V-1200HD, M-5000, and M-5000C products. Also shown are customized soft carrying cases for the popular and portable Roland V-1HD and Roland V-1SDI video switchers, ensuring protection during transport.

Professional Cables:

Roland Gold Series Quad microphone cables are crafted with an additional pair of OFC (oxygen-free copper) conductors to provide ultra-pure signal transmission and superior noise reduction. This studio-level configuration uses four conductors to cancel out noise and reject RF and EM interference that may be present with wireless systems or other electronics. Additional high-quality components such as Neutrik gold-plated connectors provide the cleanest, most precise sound reproduction available. Roland Gold Series cables are engineered to transmit the finest audio details with extreme accuracy, ensuring that you get out exactly what you put in. Specs: Studio-grade mic cable with four-conductor wiring, 3 ft./1 m length. Also available in 5 ft./1.5 m (RMC-GQ5), 10 ft./3 m (RMC-GQ10), 15 ft./4.5 m (RMC-GQ15), 25 ft./7.5 m (RMC-G25), and 50 ft./15 m (RMC-GQ50) lengths.

ATA Equipment Case:

Heavy Duty and rugged, Roland’s ATA case line now fits the Roland V-1200HD multi-format video switcher. It allows the V-1200HDR control surface and V-1200HD switcher to be bundled together while offering protection. This is an ideal solution to transport and protect the V-1200HD while at the gig or studio. (RRC-V1200). Standard 19-inch ATA road cases are available in 2U, 4U, 6U and 8U configurations.

These new products join Roland’s complete line of accessories, including cables, soft carrying bags, lifestyle gear and more. The new Roland accessories line is available through authorized Roland Professional resellers. To learn more, visit http://proav.roland.com/global/categories/accessories.



Photo caption 1: Roland’s ATA case (model RRC-V1200) with the V-1200HD multi-format video switcher.





Photo caption 2: Closeup of the connectors for Roland Gold Series Quad cables.