IHSE USA To Feature KVM Extenders, Switches at NAB Show New York

CRANBURY, N.J.—IHSE USA today will highlight its KVM extender and switch solutions at the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10, at the Javits Center in New York.

The company will show the kvm-tec Scalable Pro Line for 10G/multiview applications, IHSE’s Draco line of KVM matrix switch systems and its KVM solutions for command and control as well as video-wall applications. IHSE USA solutions are well-suited to esports and offer flexibility, connectivity and high performance, it said.

“Esports technology involves collecting and processing big amounts of data and displaying it in a realistic environment without loss of video or delay in mouse movements,” IHSE USA Marketing Manager Dan Holland said.

“Latency and packet loss are the biggest concerns when it comes to ensuring fair competition, so it is vital that integrators involved in setting up broadcast events for esports provide stable and low-latency environments no matter if the computer systems are connected remotely or directly to offline computers at the venue,” he said. “IHSE offers a full range of KVM extenders and switch products supporting these higher frame rates, which will be showcased at this year’s NAB Show New York.”

The kvm-tec Scalable Pro Line supports networked 4K multiviewer capabilities over a 10G network switch. Features include control and management of up to 16 computer sources on a single display via an individual keyboard and mouse. Moving the mouse cursor inside the gridded cell and clicking gives the operator full control of the source. Up to four scalable receivers can be network-bonded to allow up to 64 sources across the four displays, IHSE said.

The Draco ultra DP, a DisplayPort KVM extender, supports high frame rates up to 1080p240. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extensions. It uses the Lightweight Image (Lici) codec, developed with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color-ready). The extender solution supports resolutions of 32:9 at 144 hertz or 16:9 at 240 Hz up to 5 km.

At the booth, visitors will see a variety of KVM solutions for control-room applications. For large video walls, IHSE offers the Draco MV42 four-port multiview display processor that combines 4K60 multi-image video processing with remote keyboard/mouse control. It is offered in HDMI or DisplayPort with support for either single-head or dual-head sources.

With the new kvm-tec Scalable Multiview Commander, up to 16 sources in full HD or 4K can be combined and displayed on a single 4K monitor and controlled via one mouse and keyboard. Compatible with standard 10G network switches and capable of supporting up to 2,000 endpoints, users can select any 16 sources and manage them directly via OSD menu shortcuts or directly through kvm-tec’s switching manager software.

