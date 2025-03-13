Avid Appoints New CTO, Adds to Its Executive Leadership Team

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has expanded its executive leadership team (ELT) with the appointment of three experienced executives: Tom Sharma as chief technology officer, Dominic Constandi as chief customer officer, and Kenna Hilburn as senior vice president of product.

Avid reported that these appointments underscore Avid’s commitment to being at the forefront of technology development, delivering innovative solutions that empower greater creators. The new hires will join Avid’s existing leadership team and broaden its talent base.

“With the appointment of Tom, Dominic and Kenna we now have a world-class leadership team that will steer our vision, and support our focus on providing the most complete and flexible end-to-end solutions,” said Avid CEO Wellford Dillard. “Their expertise and leadership will enable us to deliver for our customers and empower greater creators, delivering the tools, workflows, and services they need to deliver content that reaches and expands audiences.”

Tom Sharma (Image credit: Avid)

Tom Sharma, chief technology officer, brings over a decade of experience in the media and entertainment industry. Sharma has played a key role in industry-shaping innovations, including the launch of Hulu and major advancements at NBCUniversal. Most recently, he was an advisor to private equity funds, providing strategic guidance on product, technology and growth initiatives. Previously he served as the Chief product officer at Integral Ad Science (IAS), a $500M+ adtech software company, where he was part of the leadership team that grew revenue by 148% and led the company to an IPO. Sharma has held senior leadership positions in Media & Entertainment, Video streaming and ad tech, building high-performing global engineering and product teams. At Avid, he will be responsible for driving innovation and technology to create value for customers, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

Dominic Constandi (Image credit: Dominic Constandi)

Dominic Constandi, chief customer officer, joins Avid with over two decades of experience in customer success and professional services. Having led large-scale customer teams at Sovos and ZoomInfo – where he helped scale the company’s annual recurring revenue to over $1.2 billion – Constandi has a proven ability to enhance customer engagement. His leadership at Sovos included overseeing an 850+ member customer delivery team, driving operational efficiency, and significantly improving retention and revenue growth. At Avid, Constandi will focus on strengthening Avid’s customer-first culture, ensuring that the company continues to provide exceptional value to its clients worldwide.

(Image credit: Avid)

Kenna Hilburn, senior vice president of product, has over 17 years of experience leading product and business operational teams in the digital media and marketing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industries. A former television producer, Hilburn has a track record of aligning product strategies with customer needs to drive innovation. She started her career at a national lifestyle network before moving into the digital commerce space, where she built and led video strategies for major retailers like Petco. Most recently, at Marigold, she spearheaded cross-functional product operations, addressing customer pain points and business goals. At Avid, she will lead the product management teams, ensuring a unified and strategic approach to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower creators and reinforce Avid’s reputation for excellence in product delivery.

Wellford added, “Avid is excited to welcome these highly experienced leaders to our company. They will help us build upon a heritage of delivering unmatched audio and video innovation and leading solutions to meet ever-evolving market needs, now and into the future."