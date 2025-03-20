MediaKind Appoints New CTO and SVP Product & Marketing

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has announced the promotion of Cory Zachman to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and the appointment of Shahar Bar as Senior Vice President, Product & Marketing.

Cory Zachman (Image credit: Mediakind)

Since joining MediaKind in March 2020, Zachman has been instrumental in developing and deploying next-generation cloud-native streaming solutions, including the Multiview offering for live event viewing. In his new role as CTO, he will now lead the company’s R&D, operations, and support teams to accelerate the evolution of scalable content delivery, AI-powered video optimization, and accessible, next-generation streaming services.

“I am excited to take on this new role at MediaKind and lead our talented team in solving the most pressing challenges in live and on-demand streaming today,” Zachman said. “Our focus is built on innovating, creating better products that solve problems and making media technology simpler, and more efficient than ever before. I look forward to continuing our work across our cloud-native portfolio as we create more advanced, reliable and accessible streaming solutions that empower content owners, operators and sports leagues worldwide.”

Shahar Bar (Image credit: Mediakind)

Bar, Mediakind’s new SVP, Product & Marketing, spent 25 years with Harmonic, playing a key role in transitioning the company’s traditional video division into a SaaS model that surpassed $50 million in annual recurring revenue, the company said. At MediaKind, Bar will lead the product and marketing teams, focusing on accelerating product roadmaps, go-to-market strategies, and driving global expansion.

“Having worked as a consultant with the MediaKind team over the past year, I am energized by the opportunity to drive innovation and tackle the complex business transformation challenges our customers face today in the streaming space," Bar said. "With my background in product evolution and large-scale SaaS transitions, I look forward to working closely with the Leadership Team to strengthen our global market position, accelerate growth and deliver best-in-class media solutions.”

“With the strategic appointments of Cory and Shahar, we are significantly strengthening the expertise of the MediaKind leadership team,” said Allen Broome, CEO, MediaKind. “Cory’s technical vision and leadership in cloud-native innovation will drive the next phase of our technology strategy, positioning us at the forefront of live and on-demand streaming. Shahar’s deep expertise in product strategy, commercial execution. and market growth will enhance our ability to deliver powerful, customer-centric media solutions. Together, they will strengthen our position as a trusted partner that’s committed to delivering unbeatable experiences and sustained value to our customers worldwide.”