Verizon's Josh Arensberg Elected Chair of IABM Board of Directors

IABM announced the results of its biennial election of its Board of Directors and said that the new board will be chaired by Josh Arensberg, CTO, Media & Entertainment of Verizon Business.

“We are in a pivotal time for the media and entertainment industry, and I am honored to be appointed Chair of the Board for the IABM,” said Josh Arensberg, CTO Media & Entertainment, Verizon Business. “As Chair, I want to ensure a successful CEO search, and partner with our next leader to build upon the successes of the organization to date, while also helping our membership and the industry as a whole navigate and grow during this moment in time.”

The international trade and business association for the broadcast and media technology sector, which has about 450 members worldwide, reported that the newly elected board members and their nominated representatives are:

AWS – Shweta Jain, Head of Business Development, Media & Entertainment, India

Avid – Raymond Thompson, Senior Director Partners and Alliances

Elevate Broadcast Pte Ltd – Dennis Breckenridge, CEO

EVS – Nicolas Bourdon, Chief Marketing Officer

Imagine Communications – Glodina Connan-Lostanlen, Chief Sales Officer

NEP Group – representative to be confirmed

Red Bee – Tom Wootton, Head of Product Area for Broadcast Services

Ross Video – Chris Lennon, Office of the CTO: Director, Standards Strategy

Sony – Peter Sykes, Strategic Technology Development Manager

Telstra Broadcast Services – Anna Lockwood, Head of Global Sales

The newly elected members join five continuing members (elected by the outgoing board for continuity). Those five continuing board members are:

Verizon Business Group – Josh Arensberg, Chief Technology Officer, Media & Entertainment, Verizon Business (Chair)

Lawo – Andreas Hilmer, Director Marketing and Communications (Immediate Past Chair)

Latakoo – Jade Kurian, Co-founder and President

Multicast – David Phillips, CEO

Pebble – Alison Pavitt, Chief Revenue Officer

In addition, the Chairs of the Americas, APAC and EMEA Regional Members’ Councils – Paul Stechly of Applied Electronics, Alex Timbs of Dell EMC and Thomas Gunkel of Skyline Communications respectively – have seats on the Board.

Vice Chair Nathalie Schwarz, Non-Executive Director Christine Losecaat MBE and IABM CFOO and Company Secretary Lucinda Meek complete the IABM Members’ Board line-up until the appointment of the new IABM CEO is announced.

“The diverse make-up of the new Members’ Board is a reflection of the changes in our industry as telcos and digital-first companies have moved into the Broadcast and Media space alongside dedicated MediaTech companies,” said Lucinda Meek. “All sides will benefit from the cross-pollination that working together on the IABM Members’ Board will provide for the good of the industry as whole. I am looking forward to working with the new Board and its inspirational new Chair, Josh Arensberg, helping to take IABM to the next level to support and enhance all our members’ businesses.”