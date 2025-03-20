Brompton Expands Customer Service Team

Brompton Technology is expanding its Customer Services team as part of its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional support at every stage of the customer journey. The newly structured team will oversee the entire process—from order processing and delivery coordination to training, technical guidance, and long-term product servicing.

Leading this initiative, Chris Grandin has been appointed Director of Service Delivery and will join Brompton’s leadership team. Since joining the company in July 2019 as Technical Support Manager, he has played a pivotal role in enhancing technical support services. With over two decades of experience in live entertainment and events, including previous roles as Group Technical Advisor at Gearhouse Group and Technical Services Supervisor at Christie Digital Systems, Grandin is well-positioned to lead this expanded function.

Supporting him are Elena Lown, stepping into the role of Technical Support Manager, and Andrew Gleave, who joined Brompton in November as Service Manager.

“The team already does an incredible job, and I’m excited to build on this strong foundation,” says Grandin. “Our goal is to optimise every touchpoint of the customer journey, ensuring that whether someone needs technical guidance, training, or product servicing, they always feel fully supported. With Brompton’s continued investment in its customer service capabilities, we have more exciting developments in the pipeline.”

“Providing industry-leading 24/7 technical support has always been at the heart of Brompton’s culture,” concludes Richard Mead, Brompton’s CEO. “By strengthening our Customer Services function, we are creating a seamless, end-to-end support system that enhances every aspect of the customer experience – from placing an order through to their entire journey with Brompton. With Chris leading the way, we’re confident our customers will benefit from an even higher level of service.”