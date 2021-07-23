IABM Announces New, Expanded Board of Directors

TEWKESBURY, U.K.—The international trade association for broadcast and media technology suppliers, IABM, has announced the results of its biennial election of Board Directors, which expanded the number of elected member companies represented on the Board from 15 to 20.

The expansion of the Board Directors was made following the unanimous approval of a special resolution at IABM’s Annual General Meeting on 22nd July 2021 to “widen representation and better reflect the level of diversity in IABM’s membership: including for example representational diversity in size of company, regions in which our members are based, type of company and gender diversity.”

The Members’ Board serves a two-year term and plays a central role in the association’s activities.

“I extend a warm welcome to all our Board members, new and returning, and am very much looking forward to working with them to keep our Association vibrant, ever-more relevant and supportive of members’ needs,” said IABM CEO Peter White. “I am delighted that the members voted for expansion of their Board. Over the last few years, we have seen a massive transformation in the industry, with innovative, new businesses across a much wider spectrum of technologies and operations springing up alongside more established companies, which have themselves successfully embraced change. The new Members’ Board really reflects this diversity; I am excited and energized by the wide range of experience, new thinking and energy it will bring to all IABM’s activities.”

The newly elected member companies and their nominated representatives are:

ARRI – Peter Crithary, president (ARRI Rentals), vice president, marketing and market development (ARRI Americas)

Bitmovin – Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder

Comcast Technology Solutions – Doug Triblehorn, vice president of global sales, content and streaming provider suite

Elevate Broadcast Pte Ltd – Dennis Breckenridge, CEO

EVS – Nicolas Bourdon, CMO

Fonn Group – Ingrid Agasøster, chief operating officer

Imagine Communications – Glodina Connan-Lostanlen, chief sales officer

latakoo – Jade Kurian, co-founder and president

NEP Group – Andrew Jordan, global CTO

Pebble – Alison Pavitt, director of sales and marketing

Red Bee Media – Steve Russell, chief product officer

Ross Video – Chris Lennon, Office of the CTO: director, standards strategy

Sony Professional Solutions Europe – Peter Sykes, strategic technology development manager

Telstra Broadcast Services – Anna Lockwood, head of global sales

Verizon Business Group – Josh Arensberg, global head of business development, media & entertainment

The newly elected members join five continuing members (elected by the outgoing Board for continuity). Those five are:

Lawo – Andreas Hilmer, director marketing and communications (Chair)

Pixel Power a Rohde & Schwarz Company – James Gilbert, CEO and co-founder (Immediate Past Chair)

Avid – Anne-Louise Buick, vice president, global field and channel marketing

Grass Valley – Tim Shoulders, CEO and president

Multicast – David Phillips, CEO

In addition, the Chairs of the APAC, EMEA and Americas IABM Regional Members’ Councils – Alex Timbs of Dell EMC, Thomas Gunkel of Skyline Communications and Paul Stechly of Applied Electronics respectively – have seats on the Board.

Vice chair Nathalie Schwarz, non-executive director Christine Losecaat MBE, IABM CFO and company secretary Lucinda Meek and CEO Peter White complete the IABM Members’ Board line-up, the association reported.