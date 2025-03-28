Kristina Bruni Elected ATBA Chair

The Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance (ATBA) has announced that Kristina Bruni has been elected as the incoming chair of the organization. She will be formally installed at the Annual ATBA Board Meeting on April 5, 2025, during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas.

Kristina Bruni is a seasoned leader in communications network development, with over 20 years of experience spanning digital out-of-home and broadcast television networks. From 2011 to 2017, she spearheaded the ground-up construction of more than 55 Low Power Television (LPTV) stations, overseeing every aspect of the projects—from engineering and equipment sourcing to deployment management, FCC compliance, and reporting. Recognized as one of the industry’s most accomplished LPTV construction managers, Bruni brings unparalleled expertise in building and managing broadcast infrastructure.

She currently serves as the managing member of Fair Play Broadcasting LLC, a company that has made significant strides in acquiring and operating LPTV stations across the United States. Under her leadership, Fair Play Broadcasting has expanded its portfolio with notable acquisitions in key markets such as Santa Barbara, Miami, and throughout the southern U.S.

As the new chair of ATBA, the group said that Bruni brings a bold vision and deep commitment to advancing the future of LPTV and over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting. She takes the helm from Robert Folliard, who will continue to support the organization in his role as Immediate Past Chair. Also continuing in their leadership roles are Heidi Steffen of TitanTV as vice chair and irwin Podhajser as secretary/treasurer.

Additionally, the ATBA board welcomes Alessandro Annoni of Rohde & Schwarz, who joins as a newly appointed board member. His global perspective and technical leadership further strengthen the Alliance’s strategic direction.

ATBA is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to advocating for and supporting the Low Power Television and OTT industries. With Kristina Bruni’s leadership, the Alliance is poised to accelerate its mission of promoting localism, technological innovation, and expanded access to broadcasting opportunities.