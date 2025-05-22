FCC Commissioner Starks to Retire Soon

WASHINGTON—During the May 22 Open Meeting, Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said that this would be his last Open Meeting at the FCC.

Starks has previously announced his intention to resign from the FCC this spring but had not provided a specific date. His departure prior to the June Open Meeting, which has not yet been scheduled, puts more pressure on the U.S. Senate to confirm a new Commissioner. The FCC can’t take official action without four Commissioners voting.

President Trump has nominated Olivia Trusty to serve on the Federal Communications Commission . In late April the Senate Commerce Committee voted to confirm Trusty and send the nomination to the full Senate for a vote . Once the full Senate approves the nomination, she can join the FCC as the third Republican Commissioner.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr previously issued a statement praising Starks public service when Starks first announced his retirement in March .

After Starks announced on May 22 that the May Open Meeting would be his last at the FCC, Gomez issued a statement saying, “I want to thank Commissioner Starks for his many years of public service. In addition to his time as a Commissioner, he served in leadership in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau as well as the Department of Justice.”

“While he left his mark on many important proceedings, his commitment to public service and leadership on affordable connectivity and national security efforts made a significant impact on the FCC’s success,” she continued. “Equally as important to me, he has been a supportive friend and colleague, and I wish him great success in his next chapter.”