Hula Post Moves to a Subscription Model for Avid’s Editing Software

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has announced that Hulu Post, a leading supplier of post-production technology and support for motion pictures, television and streaming platforms, recently transitioned to subscription licensing of Avid’s Media Composer | Enterprise video editing software.

The move to subscription licensing at Hula Post will allow hundreds of Hollywood’s remote and on-site video editors to work with the latest Media Composer editing software and take full advantage of Avid’s continuous delivery of new product features and capabilities, Avid said.

Hula Post, one of the few majority woman-owned post-production companies providing services to production companies, studios and networks, specializes in defining and delivering state-of-the-art workflow solutions across its three facilities and its clients’ properties.

These include the breakthrough Hula Post Everywhere remote editing service, developed to keep clients working throughout the pandemic. Hula built this around a comprehensive technology portfolio including Avid creative tools and a secure datacenter with Avid NEXIS storage to support Hollywood’s most celebrated, high-profile projects.

Denine James-Nio, CEO of Hula Post, explained that “Hula creates customized workflows to meet our clients specific needs, therefore we rely on a highly flexible technology core in order to shape the right solution every time. Media Composer subscription is a perfect tool for us to do that. We can manage our total editing resources, be more responsive and at the same time let our clients take advantage of Avid’s latest creative tool updates and releases.”

“Close partners to Avid like Hula Post are taking the lead in the industry’s shift to subscription technologies,” added Tom Cordiner, chief revenue officer of Avid. “It’s all about getting more value out of their technology operations and keeping complexity out of the picture so they can keep client productions running at peak performance while demand for new TV shows, movies and other high-quality content keeps skyrocketing.”