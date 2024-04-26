Hughes Opens Manufacturing Facility and Private 5G Incubation Center in Maryland

GERMANTOWN, Md.—EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems has opened a new manufacturing facility and private 5G incubation center in Germantown, Maryland.

The Hughes Manufacturing Facility (EXM) produces U.S.-made hardware, including the Hughes HT3000W JUPITER System satellite modem and the Hughes HL1120W Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite terminal.

In addition to about 400 engineers, technicians and manufacturing staff, the Hughes EXM facility utilizes advanced robotics to assist in the manufacture of high-tech products such as satellite modems and terminals. The EXM facility will also serve as a testing ground for private 5G solutions just now reaching the market for Enterprise applications as well as secure 5G networking applications critical to the U.S. Department of Defense.

"Hughes has deep roots in this community. Our capabilities evolved from a long-ago startup in Rockville, Maryland, and we have grown into what is now the leading provider of broadband satellite services, products, and managed network solutions," said Paul Gaske, COO, Hughes. "The EXM facility allows us to continue a proud tradition of designing and manufacturing leading edge products here in Maryland."

Located in the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology on the Montgomery College campus, the new manufacturing center will offer hands-on training and educational initiatives for students, helping to develop a pipeline of local technical talent. Students will be able to interact with leading engineers at Hughes through internships, mentoring, and shadowing opportunities. This 140,000-square-foot space is the first-ever manufacturing facility on a community college campus in the U.S.

As a leading satellite technology and managed service provider for government entities and defense agencies, Hughes said it will use the new manufacturing center to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with much-needed, secure onshore manufacturing capabilities.

"The opening of EXM solidifies our dedication to technological innovation, engineering expertise, and fostering the next generation of industry leaders," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar. "The products imagined, designed, and fabricated in this building further advance our mission of connecting everyone, everywhere."