HBO Max Coming to Amazon Fire TV Devices

NEW YORK—HBO Max is rolling out on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and Fire tablets as of Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to an announcement from WarnerMedia.

As of Nov. 17, current subscribers of HBO through Amazon Prime Video channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials at no additional cost. The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically update to become the HBO Max app. All HBO Max customers can now access all of HBO Max through Amazon Fire TV devices, including the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

With the new compatibility, customers can now use Alexa devices to access and navigate the HBO Max app through voice commands, per WarnerMedia—i.e. “Alexa, find HBO Max.” HBO Max content is also now integrated into universal search for Fire TV.

“Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love,” said Tony Gonclaves, head of sales and distribution for WarnerMedia. “Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, HBO Max launched in May featuring content from HBO, Warner Bros. DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. At launch, HBO Max was not available on Amazon Fire TV or another popular streaming service, Roku; it is still not available on Roku.