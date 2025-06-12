HBO Max Plans July Launches in 12 New Markets

LONDON—Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that HBO Max will launch direct-to-consumer in multiple new countries this July as the streamer becomes available in Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, and Tajikistan.

The company also reported that launches are expected in Germany, Italy and the U.K. in early 2026.

In addition to movies and TV series from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Max Originals and others, sports on HBO Max will be available in select countries, with events including tennis Grand Slams — Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon, and US Open — as well as cycling's Grand Tours — Giro d'Italia, La Vuelta a España, Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes — and major winter sports events. Rights vary by country.

"Our continued global expansion of HBO Max is helping fuel the great momentum we continue to see for the service,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery. “These 12 countries will be followed by a few additional markets later this year, and launches in Germany, Italy and the U.K. early next year. Each new market further positions HBO Max as a worldwide destination for the best in entertainment."

"As we mark a period of incredible momentum and engagement in Europe, we're thrilled to bring HBO Max to multiple new countries,” added Jamie Cooke, executive vice president and managing director of Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Turkey at Warner Bros. Discovery. “This expansion is an important milestone in the globalisation of HBO Max, and it reflects our commitment to delivering world-class storytelling to audiences everywhere. Subscribers can look forward to enjoying a premium streaming service that combines quality content from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, Discovery, Eurosport and much more."