Max Updates Homepage User Interface

NEW YORK—Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service is making some major updates to its user interface that are designed to improve content discovery and the browsing experience.

The service, which will be rebranded to HBO Max in July, said that beginning this week, it will be rolling out an enhanced browsing experience in the U.S. with dynamic video previews on the homepage. This upgrade means that when a user hovers over a title with a corresponding video preview, it will automatically play at the top of the homepage, instantly immersing the viewer in the content.

The update builds on the success of Max’s previous feature launch, which delivered video previews with audio on the homepage’s hero carousel earlier this year.

To provide subscribers with control over their experience, users will also be able to toggle the video and audio on or off from the settings and playback menu. This feature will be available for U.S. adult profiles across all subscription tiers on connected TV devices, the streamer reported.

“This experience makes it easier for customers to confidently decide what to watch by providing more context through short video previews. It empowers them to make a more informed, and ultimately better choice on what to watch and helps them discover more titles they know they'll enjoy," said Tyler Whitworth, Max’s chief product officer.

In addition, initial stages of a new in-house AI-assisted tool will begin rolling out in the coming weeks which will be used to identify and suggest “Drop-In Moments,” popular and recognizable short scenes from library content, to be featured as previews. The tool will help recommend standout scenes for the Max team to then choose for utilization on the homepage, the company explained.

“This AI-driven technology will enable us to identify Drop-in Moments for the vast catalog of content on Max and significantly reduce the manual time needed to curate previews,” WBD Chief Technology Officer Avi Saxena said. “It reflects our broader commitment to using AI to transform the way audiences find and connect with content on Max.”