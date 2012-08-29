Hamlet Set to Unveil Combo Picture Monitors/Test Gear at IBC

AMSTERDAM--Hamlet will be using the IBC Show as a backdrop for demonstrating a new line of affordable and practical video displays with test and measurement functionality built in. One of these is the HDW7, a small and lightweight 7-inch LCD screen that provides high-quality video and also functions as a waveform and vector monitor. It features an adjustable clip level, as well as under/over luminance and false color capability as well. The monitor is equipped with both HDMI and SDI video connectors and is provided with a textured housing to ensure better operator grip when carried and manipulated by operators.

The company will also show its new HDW5, a smaller and lighter version of the HDW7, as well as a full range of Hamlet test and measurement products.

Hamlet will be at stand 9.D10.