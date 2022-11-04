Gray TV Launches News Consulting Service

ATLANTA—Gray Television is launching a new in-house division to provide news research and news consulting services for its stations, starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Historically, Gray has hired news consultants to provide these services for a handful of its markets each year but the company now says its size allows it to transition from outside vendors to an in-house team of experts.

“The efficiencies resulting from this transition will enable more of our stations, regardless of market size, to benefit from the local market research and strategic advice that have often been available only to larger market news stations,” the company said in its annoucement.

Gray has hired veteran journalist and consultant Chris Archer to lead this effort in the new role of Vice President of Research and Consulting. Archer was previously with SmithGeiger for 12 years and prior to that, he served four years as news director at the Honolulu television stations then-owned by Raycom Media, during which time he launched the Hawaii News Now local newscasts.

Chris will be reunited with veteran news researcher Tony Calfo as Director of Research. Caifo has led research strategy for the last three years at Screen Engine/ASI. He previously held a key role designing and executing media research projects as Vice President, Research Strategies for SmithGeiger.

They will both start on Jan. 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Tony to Gray. With their extensive experience and accomplishments, they are the right team to lead this important initiative,” said Gray Television Chief Operating Officer Bob Smith.