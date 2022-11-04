Gray TV Launches News Consulting Service
Station group hires veteran journalist Chris Archer and Researcher Tony Caifo
ATLANTA—Gray Television is launching a new in-house division to provide news research and news consulting services for its stations, starting Jan. 1, 2023.
Historically, Gray has hired news consultants to provide these services for a handful of its markets each year but the company now says its size allows it to transition from outside vendors to an in-house team of experts.
“The efficiencies resulting from this transition will enable more of our stations, regardless of market size, to benefit from the local market research and strategic advice that have often been available only to larger market news stations,” the company said in its annoucement.
Gray has hired veteran journalist and consultant Chris Archer to lead this effort in the new role of Vice President of Research and Consulting. Archer was previously with SmithGeiger for 12 years and prior to that, he served four years as news director at the Honolulu television stations then-owned by Raycom Media, during which time he launched the Hawaii News Now local newscasts.
Chris will be reunited with veteran news researcher Tony Calfo as Director of Research. Caifo has led research strategy for the last three years at Screen Engine/ASI. He previously held a key role designing and executing media research projects as Vice President, Research Strategies for SmithGeiger.
They will both start on Jan. 1.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Tony to Gray. With their extensive experience and accomplishments, they are the right team to lead this important initiative,” said Gray Television Chief Operating Officer Bob Smith.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.