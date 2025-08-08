Gray Media to Pay $171 Million for 10 Allen Media TV Stations

Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of the Allen Media Group.

ATLANTA–Following an announcement in June that Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group planned to sell its TV stations, Gray Media struck a deal to acquire AMG’s television stations in ten markets for $171 million.

The transaction would bring Gray into three new markets: Columbus-Tupelo, Miss.; Terre Haute, Ind.; and West Lafayette, Ind.

Gray expects the transaction to strengthen the company’s presence in the seven other markets by creating new duopolies that would allow Gray to preserve and deepen public service to their communities with expanded local news, local weather, and local sports programming, the company said.

The deal indicates growing confidence among broadcasters that the Federal Communications Commission will lift current broadcast station ownership caps.

The deal includes the following local television stations:

DMA 75: WAAY, Huntsville, Ala. (ABC)

DMA 90: WSIL, Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg, Mo. (ABC)

DMA 109: WEVV, Evansville, Ind. (CBS/Fox)

DMA 110: WWFT, Fort Wayne, Ind. WFFT (Fox)

DMA 121: WCOV, Montgomery, Ala. (Fox)

DMA 124: KADN, Lafayette, La. (Fox/NBC)

DMA 134: WTVVA, Columbus-Tupelo, Miss. (ABC/NBC)

DMA 137: WREX, Rockford, Ill. (NBC)

DMA 159: WTHI, Terre Haute, Ind. (CBS/FOX)

DMA 189 WLFI, West Lafayette, Ind. (CBS)