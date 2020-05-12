RTDNA Shares 2020 Regional Murrow Award Winners

WASHINGTON—The 2020 Regional Murrow Award winners, honoring work by local broadcast news, have been announced by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

More than five thousand entries were submitted for this year’s edition, a record. RTDNA handed out 750 awards in 14 regions, representing more than 350 local radio and TV news outlets from 49 states and four countries.

The complete list of 2020 regional winners can be found here.

The winningest TV outlets for this year’s awards included KING-TV in Seattle in the Large Market Television category, netting 11 wins. In the Small Market Television category, Hawaii News Now in Honolulu earned the most awards with five.

“Murrow Award-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, integrity, transparency and accountability for consequences,” said Terence Shepherd, RTDNA chairman. “Displaying technical excellence, creativity and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities.”

All regional winners are automatically moved on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organizations and network competitors.